Dear Editor:
Buzz Thomas' May 15 Op-Ed "Jesus frowned upon public piety" was the last piece by him that I will read.
In May 1997, the Browns with a 4-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son hosted the first ever Bible Readathon on the historic Blount County Courthouse lawn and this year for health reasons did not start their public reading until 9 a.m. May 8. So when Thomas was awakened on May 7 it must have been the Lord trying to get his attention. Maybe he would share what scripture awakened him?
The Browns have always seen the Bible Readathon as a public service for others to read and be blessed by the power and truth in the Bible. People who had never read the Bible have joined in as well as those like myself who want to see God's word fulfilled in our lives. Isaiah 55:11 states “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it."
Thomas suggested that rather than a Bible Readathon, the Browns should "have a visit-the-nursing-home-athon or a build-some-needy-family-a-house-athon.”
Mr. Brown found it providential that he and his wife have had an occasion to serve in those areas as well.
Mr. Brown was also reminded of a family they met who's mother had cancer and her husband had to carry her up and down stairs to get to their bedroom and bath. Mr. Brown managed the construction of a new bedroom and bath on the ground level .
Harry Grothjahn
Defoe Circle
Maryille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.