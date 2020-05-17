Dear Editor:
Blount County is in desperate need of an emergency veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, accidents and emergencies do happen and not always do they occur during regular business hours.
When a medical emergency befalls our furry friends, we currently have no option but to drive to Knoxville. This can mean the difference between saving our pet companions and losing them, especially if the emergency happens at night.
Midland Pet Emergency Clinic closed some time ago, and we are left with no options for emergency care in Blount County, after hours or on weekends or holidays. If we are unable to provide a specific emergency clinic due to the cost, then it would be great if all our local vets could take turns providing emergency services at their facilities. If each veterinarian office alternated this service, each would only be providing these services every several months. A standard emergency number could roll to each facility or clinic on call.
Blount County has grown in so many ways and has certainly gained many great amenities for their citizens; however, for those of us with pets, the fact that we do not have any emergency care for our pet companions is very concerning.
Melba Campbell
Foxglove Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.