Dear Editor:
In these troubled times, I want to commend Blount County Schools for compassion and humanity in continuing to pay teaching assistants, custodians and lunchroom staff as well as teachers during school closures.
Blount County teachers were prepared before spring break to go to online learning and are now doing so for grades three to 12 with paper packets for K-2 students. Custodians are deep cleaning the schools as they do every school break. My 14-year-old grandson, who is an eighth grader at Eagleton Middle School, commented to me that the custodians were performing extra cleaning “for the students” even before spring break.
And, the lunchroom staff continues to feed students. All three school systems are providing grab-and-go meals for students. I also must note the wonderful contributions by Steven Hepperly and RIO Church for setting up free meals for children by partnering with local food trucks.
My granddaughter is a student at Rockford Elementary and I know that Principal Chad Tipton is reaching out to every parent to personally deliver food if needed. Mr. Tipton has encouraged a warm, caring atmosphere for the students. Every teacher and every staff person and yes, every lunchroom lady, shares in this work. It is a happy school where lots of learning takes place.
In these times when we need to work together, let us follow the example of neighbors helping neighbors. And let us thank our community school personnel who are truly serving as community hubs and feeding children, continuing their education and serving as examples of good neighbors.
Sandra C. Walker
Mint Road
Maryville
