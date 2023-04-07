The Blount County Democratic Party stands with the three Tennessee lawmakers who stood up to the entrenched racism and hypocrisy that is rampant in our Tennessee General Assembly. In the TN House expulsion hearings on April 6, the three Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, demonstrated incredible courage and professionalism while shedding light on how democracy has failed in Tennessee.
In contrast, GOP House members displayed their true colors, expelling duly elected Democrats, distorting evidence and procedures, having double-standards for rule breakers, and exhibiting self-righteousness and superiority. They deserve every bit of criticism and derision thrown their way for their hypocrisy. The TN GOP supermajority has been abusing power for a while, systematically ripping rights from people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ and marginalized communities and shutting out the voices of the majority who are screaming for sensible gun reform.
To all the young people who showed up, THANK YOU. Let us know how we can help amplify your voices because we know this is not over and it is your future at stake. We need motivated, informed citizens to step up and do their civic duty. We need voters to show up at the polls and elect leaders who believe in serving constituents, not special interests. We need leaders who shed their racist, misogynistic, homophobic world views and instead embrace diversity. We need a new enlightened generation of leaders like the ones who stepped into the well last week to do what they were elected to do — represent their constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.