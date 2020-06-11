Dear Editor:
I recently watched at the Tennessee Capitol the demonstration against police murder and then wrote the following letter to my representative and senator.
Rep. Bob Ramsey and Sen. Art Swann, I am writing in support of the ideas spoken before the state Capitol building today.
Call off the national guard. Tell the governor to do so. Enact legislation that demilitarizes our police forces. Remove the laws protecting police officers who murder.
Forrest Erickson
Ridgeway Trail
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.