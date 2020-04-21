Dear Editor:
I want to give a huge thank you to our amazing Blount County Public Library. It has helped keep me "sane" for the past few weeks by giving us home access to the ancestry genealogical database.
I have been able to find unique information on, and connect to, dozens of my ancestors while safely at home. As the library's website says, one can “discover their personal history via billions of records including: census data, vital records, directories, photos and more, right 'at your fingertips.’” This is a super use of our taxpayer dollars, and I and others hope that the library will continue providing all its Blount County patrons with this at-home service.
Bill Benson
Doral Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.