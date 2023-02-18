Blount Memorial Hospital board members shoulder the blame for the current difficult situation. It is time for them to do their jobs.
They not only failed to follow their own rules when choosing the current CEO, they failed to do a national search which any competent board would have done. This was a serious dereliction of responsibility. Another shortcoming was the failure to use a consultant when looking for ways to deal with the current financial problems. Then when mayor Mitchell proposed hiring consultants to jointly evaluate the situation and look for best ways to move forward, they again refused. While these lapses are also the responsibility of Dr. Naramore, the board should have taken charge and insisted on the help of people experienced with these matters. Neither the board members nor their chosen CEO has that needed experience.
The sale of the Springbrook facility is sign of desperation. The result will be an increase in operating costs. The hospital will still have all costs of maintenance. Then rent is added on top of those expenses. At the end, they will no longer own the building. Not a great outcome.
Most of us are short on facts about this entire matter. To me, I'm guessing that disturbing information came to mayor Mitchell that caused him, the commission, and the cities of Alcoa and Maryville to address this. They are our representatives and are to be thanked for looking out for the best interests of our community.
I have received good care at BMH. I've been impressed with the warmth of the staff. On the other hand, my experience with their financial/billing practices has been anything but impressive. Also, the million dollar payout to the previous CEO seems questionable.
I hope that the BMH board will do its job, override the CEO, stop their lawsuit, and join with the mayor and commission to hire consultants and get the job done.
