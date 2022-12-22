The tiff between the county mayor and Blount Memorial hospital is not only disturbing, it is also dangerous —dangerous because it threatens to involve people with little knowledge and no expertise in hospital administration and questionable motivation in the management of our local hospital; it is dangerous because it may discourage doctors and nurses from wanting to be part of BMH. The mayor proposes to replace currently serving, experienced hospital board members with his hand-picked cronies. Think that's a recipe for success?
It is true that BMH has lost lots of money in the past few years — primarily because of increased patient load due to COVID-19 and serving hundreds of patients with no or little insurance. Is the mayor and his crowd going to fix that or even improve it? Not likely. In fact a more likely scenario is for them to make the situation worse. Would you want politicians to manage your household budget?
Remember back in December 2020 when the COVID-19 vaccine first was available? BMH received a shipment, treated its doctors and nurses and then offered it to the community. My wife and I know from personal experience that the process they devised for vaccinating the community was timely, professional and extremely well organized. They did it all in-house with no outside advice or assistance. That incident epitomizes BMH's consistent service to this community for over 75 years.
It seems ironic that Mayo Clinic spent two years examining every aspect of BMH to determine if it met the high standards of the Mayo System. They concluded that it did and invited BMH to join them — one of 47 such hospitals worldwide and they only hospital in Tennessee in the Mayo System. If BMH were poorly managed, don't you think Mayo would have discovered that? If such were the case, do you think BMH would now be part of the Mayo System?
The truth of the matter is this: the BMH Board of Directors with years of experience hired a most qualified professional to be the next CEO, and the mayor is miffed because he was not consulted. His "turf" was trampled, and such a "crime" must not go unpunished; thus his newfound interest in hospital management.
BMH has provided competent, professional medical service this area for over 75 years — all without the supervision of the Blount County mayor. Does anyone believe Mayor Mitchell should now be involved?
