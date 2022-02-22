(Editor's Note: The following was written as a letter to the Blount County Schools Board of Education member Robby Kirkland. It is reprinted with permission.)
Dear Mr. Kirkland,
As I am sure you have heard by now, the review committee at Union Grove Middle School recommended the removal of the book "Dragonwings" from the required coursework. While their review process was underway, I spoke at the Feb. 3 school board meeting. I showed (policy number by policy number) how this book was initially approved by the board and how it is the board’s responsibility — not individual schools — to address concerns regarding its removal. In that same Feb. 3 meeting, I asked the board to add the topic of removing "Dragonwings" from all required curriculum to next month’s (March) agenda.
This email constitutes my formal written request that this item be added to the agenda for the March 3 meeting. Following this first reading, we expect that you will then take a vote during this same meeting. Board policy 1.403: Agendas allows for immediate action to be taken on emergency issues. Given that students are currently being subjected to this harmful book, I believe this meets that standard. This same policy also allows the board to call a special meeting for voting purposes. Please recall that you heard from the community on Feb, 3 and in the days following. There remains ample time before the March meeting to read the book for yourself, discuss it further with your constituents, and determine your stance.
To be clear, the vote by the board on March 3 should address the removal of the book "Dragonwings" from all required coursework in Blount County Schools. We are not asking for the book to be banned or removed from school libraries. We are asking that it not be required reading. Forty-three students have been removed from their English Language Arts classes due to "Dragonwings" being used and more have expressed concern.
This vote cannot be delayed. While the board has sat silent, failing to fulfill its responsibilities, parents and staff have been left to deal with this mess. Union Grove Middle School has formally removed the book "Dragonwings" from required curriculum. The same challenge process began last week at Carpenters Middle School and began today at Heritage Middle School. Your inaction continues to cause an unnecessary burden on the staff of these schools.
Parents and other concerned Blount County residents need you and the board to immediately review this book, discuss it, and hear more from the community about it. With elections fast approaching, voters deserve to know where members of this board stand.
Please confirm via email that this agenda item, along with a subsequent vote, will be added to the March 3 agenda.
Sincerely,
David Coleman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.