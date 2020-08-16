Dear Editor:
According to MSNBC on Aug. 12, Louis Dejoy, the recently appointed superintendent of the U.S. Postal Service, issued a directive to USPS workers to treat all election materials as bulk mail. The Manual of the Postal Service requires that election material is to be considered first class mail.
The result of such a change would be that election materials would be subject to delay and even mishandling. First class mail gets preferential treatment, as the title implies. It gets the highest priority for worker handling, thus being moved through the system so that it takes the shortest possible time to reach its destination.
Election workers cannot process votes when they have not received the mailed ballots before the deadline.
Due to the virus, there will be a great increase in by-mail voting, which has been proven over the years to be very secure. Some states have used by-mail voting for years with votes being delivered and counted in sufficient time to meet election deadlines.
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
