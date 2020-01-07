I could not believe the headline of an article on the front page of your Jan. 6 issue: "Extremists attack US military base in Kenya; three Americans killed." You do not mention until the second page — in small print — that they were Islamic terrorists. How many people go the second page to read more? Are you afraid of being accused of Islamophobia?
How many people know that Al-Shabab is an Islamic terrorist organization? How about this: "Three Americans killed in attack by Islamic terrorists in Kenya?"
Bob Kastens
Raulston Road
Maryville
