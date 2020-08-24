Dear Editor:
In response to the Aug. 21 letter “Absentee and mail-in ballots are two different things,” the only morsel of truth was absentee and mail-in ballots do differ. But they differ only in the way they arrive at your home.
Absentee ballots must be requested. Mail-in ballots, in the few states that offer them, are proactively mailed to registered voters. After the ballots arrive in homes, they are treated exactly the same in the voting process.
No, mail-in ballots are not sent to household pets. Yes, all mail-in ballots are verified just like absentee ballots. They are signed, signatures cross-checked by election officials and identification verified through Social Security numbers, date of birth and the like. No, despite the nonsense being spread, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud of any kind, including both absentee and mail-in ballots. In fact, in the early days of the Trump administration, a partisan Republican commission was formed to investigate voter fraud. The commission was dissolved months later, having found nothing.
All this information is available from multiple, credible sources. Just Google “What is the difference between absentee and mail-in voting.”
My fervent hope is the letter writer will follow her own advice, which she felt compelled to share. Or in her own words, “It saves embarrassment to do your homework before spouting off in the newspaper.”
Craig Stromer
Southcliff Drive
Maryville
