Dear Editor:
As a Tennessean, I am humiliated and infuriated by your racist cartoon that appeared in the April 14 paper. Not only is it hateful and disgusting, the depiction of Obama being stalked by two white men in a car with a Confederate flag is an insult to every civilized human being.
You should be so ashamed of yourself.
Elisabeth Lanois
Sevier Avenue
Knoxville
