Dear Editor:
Many people forget that the actual party of Hitler was the National Socialist German Workers. Nazi was the party's nickname. Because of their actions, millions died. I do not believe there are teams in Germany that call themselves the Nazis.
The actual name of the group that committed treason against the United States of America was the Confederate States of America. Rebel was their nickname. Estimates say that 618,222 men died because of their rebellion. This does not count the thousands of slaves who were abused and killed by their owners.
As we mature, sometimes we need to give up old "favorites" and become enlightened to the suffering they cause others.
As people of white privilege — and if you are white, you have white privilege, whether you admit it or not — we must be the ones to speak up. We cannot be silent. Just as women couldn’t give themselves the right to vote, blacks cannot give themselves the justice and opportunities that we enjoy and take for granted.
It is time to change the nickname at Maryville High School.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.