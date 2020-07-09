Dear Editor:
We can tear down all the statues, flags and names of ball teams in the world, and this will not change anything. People are not going to change. These things are inanimate objects that can't change or hurt anyone.
We are so bent on being politically correct, it is crazy. These flags and statues happened in another time. They can't hurt. I'm like Taylor Swift: We all need to calm down.
Now, something that bothers me is I will miss the Saturday print paper. I'm probably in the minority, but I don't have a cellphone or computer; therefore, I won't be able to read the Saturday paper. Any way, it won't kill me.
Linda Arwood
Old Clover Hill Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.