Dear Editor,
At a recent meeting related to the hiring of a new Blount county School superintendent, an attendee of the meeting stated that most voters living in this part of Tennessee are conservatives and “many of us are very concerned about liberal ideas being crammed into our kids' head.” Apparently she had no concern about conservative ideas being crammed into our kids’ heads. What she is saying is that “conservative” ideology is good to teach because locally the majority believes it. No other justification required.
Teaching ideology is actually indoctrination whether it is right or left. That is the method used by oppressive governments, right, left and religious. Education should not be used as a political or ideological tool.
Most of today’s “conservatives” reject those who actually know what they are talking about (the “elites” who are also known as scientists, doctors and historians). How can they claim support of education if they reject the fruits of education? They do so because they actually want indoctrination. They do so because ideology is their driver, not truth. That is truth, not Truth. Their truth is what they want or are told to believe. It requires suppression of other ideas, knowledge, and the search for more understanding and tolerance.
Learning that we as a nation made and are making some mistakes in trying to form “a more perfect union” is a good thing. That shows us how we can grow and improve.
Teaching that people have and have had different ideas, experiences and ways of living is vital to learning how to work with others. It shows the importance of compassion and tolerance. None of us is totally right or knowledgable. Seeing the world from a different perspective is a key component to the Golden Rule idea that has been part of many different societies and religions for thousands of years.
It is crucial to teach the fact that the actual goal of science is a better understanding of reality and its conclusions are modified when evidence requires it. Its purpose is not to justify an ideology. Teaching that viruses have no concern about your political position is simply reality.
Teaching an accurate history of our system of government is also required. That includes what processes and flaws emerged forming our Constitution and how governments function.
Besides things like the basic three Rs, art, music and kind behavior, children should be taught accurate history, actual science, critical thinking and knowledge about things beyond one’s own little part of Tennessee.
Carl Ledendecker
Stonybrook Road
Louisville
