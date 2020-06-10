Dear Editor:
Responding to the June 9 letter ("Using Bible as photo-op prop is egregious sin"), was it an egregious, blasphemous sin when Bill Clinton raised a Bible as a prop in front of a church on July 9, 2000? Or just when Trump stands in front of a burned church with Bible in hand?
Was it blasphemy to burn a church? Does Matthew 7:23 say “… depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness,” apply to the unruly, violent, lawless mob that burns churches?
Clinton’s Bible raising photo-op happened when he was in the middle of the Monica Lewinsky shameful affair. Clinton said he was drawing closer to God. He should have drawn closer to God before he drew close to Lewinsky. Trump was defending the church institution.
The damage to property, law enforcement and monuments is sinful and not peaceful. A tactical responsibility of the federal government is to render protection. Clearing streets in front of the White House happened earlier in the day before President Trump even decided to walk into public across that street. Attorney General William Barr said there is no correlation between the two.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry
Maryville
