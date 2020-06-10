Dear Editor:
I want to thank Harry Grothjahn for correcting the dates in my recent column on public piety. Guys our age are easily confused when awakened in the middle of the night.
As for the Browns, they sound like terrific people.
Regarding the argument in favor of reading the Bible over a loudspeaker in front of the courthouse, I wonder how it applies to the reading of the Koran since the constitution allows no preference among religions.
Thank you for providing a forum where such issues can be discussed.
Buzz Thomas
College Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.