You recently received some letters from viewers of the Jan. 6 committee. One viewer wrote how much she hated former President Trump because he was mean to a handicapped reporter.
I wonder what she thinks about the no-doubt great increase of children being trafficked over the now open U.S. border and sold to pimps for the U.S. sex trade.
Mr. Trump was building the border wall over the strongest objections of the media and congressional Democrats. President Biden stopped construction by executive order with hardly a peep.
While it may be possible to sneak illegal drugs over a secure border, it would be much hard to sneak a group of 14-year-old girls through it continuously.
Another viewer's letter, who wrote that he has lived through many presidential administrations, blames the Republicans for the problems of the Jan. 6 fiasco.
However, I am sure many top Democrats were well aware of Mr. Biden's cognitive decline well before most other Americans. But they still supported him and even campaigned for him, which was very cynical, dangerous and unpatriotic.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former presidential staffer under the Trump administration, gave a testimony. She told a story she heard from another staffer that Trump grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limo to change direction and other nonsense.
The problem is, she gave a second-hand account, told to her by another staffer. Two secret service agents who were actually in the vehicle denied her story.
The media also failed to mention that she had planned to relocate to Florida and work for Donald Trump. Mr. Trump refused to hire her because she was strongly suspected of being a leaker in the Trump administration.
Mrs. Hutchinson has not had a job since leaving the Trump administration — at least until her testimony. Since she is 26, her parents are no longer allowed to carry her on their medical insurance.
The committee has only two Republicans, both picked by House Speaker Pelosi. The Republican leadership was not allowed to appoint anyone, making this committee essentially a show trial.
While this illegitimate committee may be as entertaining as the viewers' favorite soap opera or sitcom, it is just as fictitious.
