Near the conclusion of Gov. Bill Haslam's second four years in office a law was passed that would increase our tax on fuel. This extra revenue created was to be used to improve our infrastructure made up of roads and bridges. I don't know what has happened in Memphis, Nashville or Chattanooga I see no sign of improvement in the Knoxville area.
Our answer seems to be to add a traffic light and make a longer turning lane. This may offer some temporary relief but is far from a long-term solution.
With the increase of new families moving into Blount, Knox and other surrounding counties, has led to a huge increase in traffic on our existing roads.
May of our existing roads are needing to be repaved. In the early morning and afternoons there is very heavy traffic on our existing roads.
At the busy times of the day, Highway 411 and Alcoa Highway are extremely congested.
It seems that our farms are now being sold and becoming condominiums, apartments or subdivisions. Land prices as well as home prices have increased greatly and for many of our working class people, they cannot afford to buy land or a house. Many older people on fixed incomes are struggling to pay their rent and buy food.
We simply must have a better plan going forward both in serving our people and managing our roads.
Gov.r Bill Lee has stated that one of his top priorities in his second term will be a focus on infrastructure. Let's all hope we see results as we move forward.
