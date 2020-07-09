Dear Editor:
This is in response to a June 28 letter in which the writer ranted about changing the nickname of a local school team to exclude the word "Rebels." I consider that an emotional, knee-jerk reaction to certain recent events that I won't get into right now.
The writer then went on to insult the CSA by calling them traitors. How ridiculous can one be? These men were not traitors. There's no proof they wished to topple the United States. They seceded in response to the actions of what they considered an oppressive and overbearing government.
They were Americans. And I do not need to remind anyone that the words "Rebel" and "Confederate" were not coined for the exclusive use of the Southern Army. They were part of our language long before 1861.
The writer also makes reference to Nazi Germany. The writer's attempt at a comparison was not lost on me. How insulting. By the way, my father was born and raised in the South. He found himself in combat against those Nazis at the age of 18. He was a Southern American.
Garry L. Daniel
Washington Pike
Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.