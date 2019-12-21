Dear Editor:
Congratulations to all the players, coaches, faculty, staff, family and friends of the Walland Elementary School boys basketball team this year. What an awesome year they had — undefeated 14-0 and won the championship game.
Recognition also for Ikey Russell, who passed away earlier this year, for his work with the team last year, helping to make it what it was. These boys always displayed the best of good sportsmenlike conduct all year, exhibiting their talent and love for the game. Thanks to all for an exciting wonderful season of watching them play.
Brenda Gregory
Glen Oaks Drive
Maryville
