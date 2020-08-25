Dear Editor:
I have lymphedema as a result of breast cancer treatment. This is a chronic condition that puts me at high risk during this pandemic. Without my doctor-prescribed, medically necessary compression garments, I am at a significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization.
Many insurance plans do not cover medical compression, but the Lymphedema Treatment Act (S.518/H.R.1948) is a bipartisan bill in Congress that would remedy that. Especially during this pandemic, patients must have the medical supplies they need to safely manage their condition at home. With more than 450 co-sponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported health care bill in Congress and should be passed into law this year.
Rebecca Sharp
101 E 5th Ave
Knoxville, TN 37917
(1) comment
I also have lymphedema from breast cancer. My insurance before I retired covered the garments but Medicare does not. The cost to cover a complication would be much more than the garments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.