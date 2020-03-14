Dear Editor:
Amid the panic over the coronavirus, the media is focused only on the death rate, which has convinced most people that a diagnosis is a death sentence. Yet, people are surviving and even making full recoveries.
According to a March 4 article in BBC News, researchers currently think five to 40 cases in 1,000 will result in death with a "best guess" of only nine in 1000, or just under 1%. What's more, scientists believe the death rate is lower because not all cases are reported. So it's not an automatic death sentence.
People should just stay calm, practice the recommended hygiene habits and keep abreast of the latest news. Above all, they must not give in to the mindless panic now being experienced around the world. We'll get through this.
Rebecca McKeehan
Eakins Drive
Walland
