Dear Editor:
An open letter to Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell:
I guess an apology is in order for suggesting the response from your office, asking for an explanation for your refusal to issue a mask mandate, was a regurgitation of your earlier press release.
It was foolish of me to think you would be influenced by the incremental spread of COVID-19 in the county, the flood of citizens asking for a mandate, the judgment of every respected U.S. health authority, the legal greenlighting by the state attorney general,and just good old concern for the health and welfare of the residents of Blount County.
In spite of every conceivable reason to do the right thing, you cannot and will not admit you may be wrong. That takes a leader.
You will not issue a mandate because you have the power to not do so. And, come hell or high water, you are sticking to your guns.
Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Stay well. Hundreds, or perhaps thousands, will not because it's inconvenient for your friends to "take personal responsibility." As you watch the case numbers head upward, ask yourself how's "personal responsibility" working for you?
Lew Abramson
Rindlewood Lane
Maryville
