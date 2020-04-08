Dear Editor:
As a family physician, I am thankful for the health measures Gov. Bill Lee and others in authority have enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the midst of many good measures, there is one missing that I hope to see put in place ASAP: Mandating that food handlers and servers wear masks to reduce droplet transmission to food and packaging would be a reassuring step.
Although transmission in/on food is not thought to be a major player, it would be great for it not to be in the game at all, given how many of us are eating takeout these days.
A few months ago, 13 of us got a takeout lunch (various sandwiches) from a local eatery. Two days later, 10 of us were rather violently sick with various gastro symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, one passing out and needing IV fluids). The health department tracked it to one employee with norovirus. Obviously, this is a rare event, but the virus passed to us very efficiently.
Every virus is different, but with coronavirus sometimes being shed by asymptomatic people, a mask to reduce droplet transmission would be reassuring to takeout patrons. Otherwise it feels like ordering takeout is a bit like inviting the whole restaurant into our home. Even without a governor’s mandate, restaurants could undertake this voluntarily and put up a sign or advertisement letting us know. We really do want to support local takeout, just not at the unexpected expense of COVID-19 risk.
Andrew Smith, M.D.
Trillium Circle
Maryville
