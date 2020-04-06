Dear Editor:
If you know a person in their 80s or 90s you can talk with, ask them about a national disruption they remember from childhood.
Ask them about the ration books with the stamps you used to allow you to purchase gas, or tires or various food items. Ask about the “butter” that was white when bought, but by crushing a little bubble and kneading it could be made to turn yellow. If something was needed for the troops, civilians were limited or denied those items.
Ask if they were a part of the collection of newspapers or little balls of metal foil from chewing gum for reuse that would earn them a patch to wear on their coat. Did they have a “victor garden” that may have replaced their lawn.
Did the family gather around the radio in silence to hear the news of the day given by Edward R. Murrow and wonder if their loved ones were in the battle being reported?
Did the night watchman ever warn that the light was coming around your window night shade and might be seen from aircraft flying above?
Did they recall the star pasted on the front window of the neighbor’s house, or perhaps their own? A mixture of grief and pride was behind that emblem.
The number who lived that time as children is decreasing, but the effects on the society of the United States, in fact all the world, continues.
The four years of disruption caused by World War II are etched in the memory of a now small section of our society. A much larger part of the society living in this time of disruption will have this time etched in their memory.
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.