Dear Editor:
Every year, so many children get sick that schools give an award to the few that have perfect attendance. COVID-19 has mutated so many times since its release that it is not a single strain, and it is much less fatal than it used to be. By some estimates, its death rate is less than 0.3%, which is about what the death rate for influenza is.
About 98% of people who die of COVID-19 have co-morbidity, which means something else also was the cause of death. Many of the deaths occurred in nursing homes in four states, in which governors ordered COVID-19 positive patients transferred to the nursing homes, but at the same time prohibited family from visiting. Many states that closed schools and businesses had worse infection rates than states that did not.
Many of the statistics are questionable, because of many factors. Tests have been unreliable, showing both false positives and false negatives.
As this school year proceeds, this very newspaper is going to report many children testing positive for COVID-19. If you want to be scared and hide behind your mask or in your home, I don't care. It's a free country. You can do whatever you want to. I'm not listening to the sneeze Nazis any more than they are listening to me.
I just want to offer a word of encouragement to those who choose not to live in fear, and encourage schools to stay open. I applaud the decision of the director and school board to proceed with life as normal.
Sam Duck
Asbury Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.