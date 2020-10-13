Dear Editor:
Sign and times. I know of a restaurant that a person can go to and reflect on the different signs on the walls. These old signs show how time has changed. A person could take his family to this restaurant. It is clean, has excellent food (try their Sunrise Sampler) and a wholesome home atmosphere.
Hanging from the ceiling is a big collection of all sorts of antiques. In the winter there is a real crackling fire in the fireplace.
In this restaurant, a person could take his children and grandchildren to have a good meal, look around and explain to the children what they were seeing and answer their questions. Even when on vacations (out of state), when finding this restaurant, you knew what to expect — no difference.
Because of this day of "changing times" and due to the pressure to keep up with modern times, this restaurant will be hanging additional signs on their walls. Those signs will probably depict beverages and old pictures of moonshine stills. Who knows what will be hanging from the ceiling in the future?
This restaurant is starting to serve beer and wine. Shame on them for leaving their old standards.
Gene T. Bullock
Gribble Road
Maryville
