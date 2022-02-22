Dear Editor:
As a winter resident of the Smoky Mountains, I like to read the local news, in this case, The Daily Times, to get a feel for the local culture. The article on banning of the 'Dragonwings' book is an unfortunate, dangerous trend sweeping across this great country.
It is always the will of a few misguided sidewalk superintendents, who smother others with their faux righteousness that erodes basic freedom.
Those involved need to be reminded that this very small but coordinated pressure is historically dangerous. And those acquiescing are forcing all down a very dangerous path as they chip away our First Amendment rights. If the book offends you, opt out from reading it. There is no need to deny young minds the intellectual opportunity to come to their own conclusions, even if different and possibly more informed than our own.
And thank you for bringing my attention to this historical book. I will read and ask my children to read "Dragonwings" and to share our thoughts as a family as soon as possible.
Marvin Tiller
W Liberty Dr.
Spirit Lake, Idaho
