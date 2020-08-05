Dear Editor:
I wanted to take a moment to thank the young woman who paid for my elderly mother’s groceries Aug. 2 at Food City. Your generosity was so appreciated. My mother said it was the surprise of her life.
In a time of uncertainty, fear and divide, there are angels among us.
Karen Trentham
Wimbledon Boulevard
Maryville
