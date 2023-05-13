In this day and time, when people across America are talking about defunding the police in their communities, I think it is a great time to share a recent experience that I had that involved the services of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Last Thursday, I received a call from one of my caring neighbors that a couple of vehicles were on our lot, driving recklessly and doing “donuts” in the grass. He and his wife took it upon themselves to intervene and contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. While I was still on the phone with our neighbor, two officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.
Within a few minutes, I received a phone call from one of the deputies, advising me that they had gotten a license plate on one of the vehicles, and they were in the process of attempting to contact the owner of that particular vehicle. I was advised that they would make contact with the individual, handle the details, and then have a follow up telephone call with me to advise me of their progress.
Approximately 90 minutes later, I received a phone call from Deputy Bloodgood and Deputy Hamilton, and was advised that they had made contact with the father of the young man who was driving the known vehicle and provided me with all of the pertinent details of their contact.
Their level of concern, investigative proficiency, professionalism, and follow-up was beyond belief.
The actions of these two Blount County deputies are quintessential examples of how public servants should do their jobs. They are to be commended for representing the outstanding members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Department. In my opinion, they went above and beyond the call of duty, for this particular situation.
By the way, my husband and I met with the two young men that performed the vandalism, and their families, on our property Saturday morning at 9 a.m. We are pleased to announce that the meeting ended in a very satisfactory manner for all parties involved. Once again, if not for the fine work of these two officers, this would not have been accomplished.
In addition, I want to recognize the fine work of all of the women and men that work for our sheriff’s department. Under the leadership of Sheriff Berrong and his lead team, Blount County is one of the safest and most enjoyable places to reside within the entire state of Tennessee.
