Dear Editor:
You dredged pretty deep to find a pseudo-news item to run as a “Their View” piece on April 8. Reprinting an anti-Republican screed by a trio of lefties from Boise State that originally appeared in “The Conversation?"
That’s the bottom of the proverbial barrel. What’s next? Reprints from Mother Jones or The Nation?
“New York’s Andrew Cuomo has been praised by news outlets for his leadership at the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.” Of course the lefties at CNN, MSNBS and similar fake news outlets applaud Cuomo — they are partisan shills. The question is, does Cuomo (and his nitwit colleague, Mayor Bill de Blasio) deserve the praise? The answer is clearly no. New York, run by Democrats, was woefully unprepared. New York is the epicenter for a reason: Cuomo and de Blasio were caught flat-footed and then panicked. Many people needlessly died due to Cuomo’s incompetence.
Trying to spin this as a triumph of Democratic-elected officials is totally fake news. Once again, The Daily Times should be ashamed.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.