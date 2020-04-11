Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.