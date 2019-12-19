Dear Editor:
In response to the letter "Where did the Republican Party go" (Sunday, 6A), it seems to me that this individual does not know all of the facts. President Trump is not trying to rebuild a wall but to build a new wall that you cannot breach with a reciprocating saw from Home Depot or Lowe's.
Our economy is doing well right now so I don't see why this individual has anything to complain about. As far as balancing the budget is concerned, I have yet to see either party make a concerted attempt to do anything about lowering the budget by any margin other than a few percentage points.
I don't blame Lindsey Graham for not looking at the evidence because so far e have not seen evidence of anything. Can you tell me that any other president of this country has never done what the Democrats are saying Trump has done? There's no telling what kind of wheelin' and dealin' goes on behind the doors in the White House at any given time. I would wager that every president who ever sat in that chair behind that desk in the Oval Office threatened to withhold funds from some country at one time or another for some reason or another.
It really just amazes me that so many people rag on the present constantly for accomplishing anything when it's the Democrats who are preventing him from getting anything done.
John E Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
