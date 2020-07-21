Dear Editor:
The People’s Republic of China unleashed her unchecked “halo” virus that crashed the United States and other world economies. That’s strike one.
The Washington, D.C.-based Democracy Alliance is paying militia groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to destroy businesses and hurt people or worse; yet all our police departments are to blame? Democrat-run cities are either defunding or reforming them, which leaves Americans without their primary first line of defense against crime. That’s strike two, lock and load.
The Los Angeles teachers union is demanding Medicare for all and $500 billion before they’ll return to work. That’s extortion, a felony in all 50 states. Now a doctor’s group in Nashville claims that reopening schools as the virus spikes is "insane?"
Should we follow their advice, teachers will be out of work and our children will be home alone, resulting in psychological and physical trauma for most. Coincidently, 59.8% of Davidson County, where this doctor’s group is located, voted Democratic in the last presidential election. The next one is just around the corner. That’s strike three, hit the dugout.
The Constitution’s Preamble is America’s dream. Since the Democratic leadership has disbanded it, we must now refer to our Declaration of Independence. When we replace “British Crown” in that document with “Democratic Party,” the similarity is flat out astonishing.
And don’t cuss or touch after Nov. 3, or you’ll be escorted out of the ballpark, or worse; please choose wisely.
Joe Starbuck
Cavalier Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.