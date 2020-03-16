Dear Editor:
Once again I am amazed at the Democrats. There's a picture Sunday in the Maryville paper of Nancy Pelosi smiling before arriving to make a statement about the coronavirus aid package Friday. I've never seen anybody happier to see tragedy taking place in this country.
It appears to me the Democratic leadership is dancing for joy over the distress and pain that our nation is enduring. Why in the world do these people continue to be reelected? These people along with the liberal media are blowing this so far out of proportion it is ridiculous. Yes there is a crisis, but it is being handled by President Trump. Look at the numbers. Do not believe everything you read in the paper or on the internet.
It appears that Satan is at work in this country through the Democratic Party. How frightening!
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville, Tennessee
