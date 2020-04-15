Dear Editor:
The president has commanded that we all return to normal on his timetable because, “the cure can’t be worse than the disease,” not to mention the perceived damage being done to his reelection efforts. If all you Trump worshipers stay true to form, you will rush right out to obey his edict, despite warnings from doctors, scientists and other health professionals against it.
So go ahead. Make the president happy. Pack those churches on Sunday mornings, go out to brunch afterward and to a huge family gathering later.
But consider this: If all you get sick and die, the Democrats will win the election in November.
If that thought isn’t enough to keep you at home, nothing will.
Nancy Westbrook
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
