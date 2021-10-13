Dear Editor:
Regarding the recent article by A. J. Camacho on climate change, I’d like to make the following comments.
According to TVA, nuclear power produces about 41% of our power, natural gas 27%, coal 14%, hydroelectric 13%, and solar, wind, etc. 3%. The two reactors at Watts Bar produce a total combined power of 2,332 MW, using an area of 1,700 acres of property. Contrast this to solar power, where it would take somewhere about 10-20 times the area to produce the same power as the Watts Bar plants. This is a very conservative estimate as solar power conversion is hindered by clouds, snow, and daylight availability.
France produces about 70% of its power by nuclear plants. France has developed ways to efficiently recycle the depleted uranium with an efficiency level of about 96%. Also, France uses three basic size nuclear reactors that share common components. Advanced small, modular nuclear plant designs are becoming available that further improve the size, efficiency and recycling of depleted uranium.
The Biden plan is to produce more green energy with emphasis on electric cars, batteries, solar and wind and advanced nuclear, but doesn’t detail how this is to be done. The timeframe for this electrical transformation is very quick (about 10 years).
NOAA surface temperature measurements from 1890-2020 show a global temperature increase of 0.13 degrees Celsius per decade and since 1980 and increase of 0.18 degrees Celsius per decade. Research by Dr. John Christy (Earth Systems Science Center, University of Alabama, Huntsville) shows the average of 102 IPCC CMIP-5 climate models predicting a temperature rise of 0.214 degrees Celsius per decade, while weather balloon and satellite data averaged together shows a measured temperature increase of 0.085 degrees Celsius per decade. So, all measured data indicates a temperature rise lower than the averaged data from climate models. Whether we use measured data projections or models, in the next decade we expect 0.085-0.214 degrees Celsius temperature rise.
While the USA and Europe have led the way in implementing reduced CO2 energy, China and India are greatly expanding their coal powered generation. Since 2008, the US has reduced energy related CO2 by 13%. Unless we can develop cost effective energy solutions along with decreased CO2 production, we can never hope that China, India, Africa, and Mexico will adopt them.
Richard Copeland
3524 Brandon Lee Dr.
Maryville, TN 37804
