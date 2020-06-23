Dear Editor:
The news of you cutting Saturday print distribution stressed me — I like newspapers and subscribe to three. I also use two computers, an iPhone and an iPad, and I spend a good deal of time online. But these do not take the place of newsprint in my hand.
I have three living children — none of whom subscribe to a printed newspaper — who illustrate a tendency I find unsettling.
Your recent announcement of stopping the Saturday print issue is, I suspect, the first step down a slippery slope. You need dependable income to continue as is. Newspapers, especially small ones, are like hospitals, closing all over the country.
I would be willing to pay more to keep you in the print business. That is your gamble. The slippery slope will get worse with time.
Thanks for a great newspaper over many years. I like it much better than the Knoxville News Sentinel. I hope you can continue your good work.
William Law Sr.
Shannondale Way
Maryville
