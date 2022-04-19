Dear Editor:
I read, with interest, Buzz Thomas' editorial, "Born Again America." In his article, he concludes that the real reason for our divided nation is us; you and me. I strongly agree with is assessment. We have surrendered our voices over to political pundits and people in Congress who seem more interested in their political futures than working together for the American people.
I am old enough to remember when our representatives had vigorous debates on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives, then go out and have a drink together or a friendly game of baseball. The civility is gone and in its place is hostility. I have given up hope that this will change anytime soon. Therefore, what is the answer? Us.
It is a grassroots effort of bringing Americans together for the purpose of restoring mutual respect and a desire to understand one another. It is not that we seek to change one another's position on the issues our country faces. It is an effort to understand why we each hold the positions we do; to see each other as valued members of this republic, desiring the best for our nation.
Polls tell me that 80% of Americans support helping Ukraine in its struggle to keep their independence. We are freedom loving people who if threatened by a force trying to destroy us would, like the Ukrainians, rise up to protect our way of life. I believe our democracy cannot survive the current division within our borders. Our best hope for survival is for American to come together and listen to one another, and seek to understand one another without all the vitriol. As Buzz stated, our differences do not make us bad people. Our differences have the potential to make us better people.
There are several grassroots organizations that are seeking to bring Americans of all persuasions: Republican, Democrat, Independent and all who want to see this great divide bridge. The one I am most familiar with, and a member of, is Braver Angels. It is a national organization seeking to bring people together who are interested in learning how to talk with people who do not share our political positions, but share our love for the country and believe that the current climate is detrimental to our nation's survival. If you want to know more about this organization, you can go to braverangels.org.
So Buzz, come join us and, by all means, bring your three friends. They sound like our kind of people.
Sincerely,
Dennis Van Curen
Maryville
