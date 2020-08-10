Dear Editor:
Black lives matter, white lives matter, all lives matter — but the unborn baby sucked from the mother's womb and thrown in the garbage like a piece of trash: Does that matter? I guess to the mother, her baby's life didn't matter. How very sad.
Linda Arwood
Old Clover Hill Road
Maryville
