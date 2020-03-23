Dear Editor:
Do the idiots we have elected to serve as representatives and senators Washington not see that the simplest, fastest and possibly most equitable path to an initial economic assist to the economy is to provide for an enhanced unemployment package for those losing their jobs.
Those people need assistance now, not when your petty squabbling ends. You can worry about satisfying your corporate sponsors later. Do your job!
Allan Weber
