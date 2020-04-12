Dear Editor:
I wanted to let my fellow residents of Blount County know that I have called my U.S. representative, Tim Burchett, and Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander to ask them to report to me on the ownership in stock of the company that makes hydroxychloroquine, which though unproven and with significant side effect risk, President Trump is promoting.
I asked them to report back to me on this conflict of interest. And I asked what they are going to do about it. I hope all citizens ask this question of the representatives and senators.
Forrest Erickson
Ridgeway Trail
Maryville
