Do not let a few failed insiders pirate control of our $143 million hospital (net position as of June 2022). Blount Memorial Hospital is a public benefit hospital. We, the citizens of Blount County, are the aforementioned "public." We are represented by duly elected county commissioners. The Private Act (1945-187), that established our hospital, empowers the county legislative body to supervise the nonprofit operating agency, Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., created to operate the hospital, not to “own it."
As a totally owned operating segment of Blount County, all hospital assets are owned by the people of Blount County and held on the balance sheet of Blount County. The County Commissioners have the responsibility to supervise the Hospital Board of Directors when their actions are not in the public’s best interest. That is exactly what Mayor Mitchell, the Blount County Commission and the Maryville City Council are doing. They are protecting public interest by fairly voicing a vote of no confidence in the Board members.
Our new Chancery Court Chancellor, Jim Ripley, has been forced into a decision on a major Blount County case of high public interest. I am confident he will protect the people’sright for fair representation through elected public officials. The good Chancellor must deny the restraining order as a desperate act by desperate men struggling to stay in control. The desperate are those on the Board of Directors and a few privilege Doctors that have a dark history of financially failed medical businesses on their record.
Businesses that the Blount Memorial Board of Directors bailed out by giving unreasonable purchase prices to friends and colleagues that were shareholders. A few Doctors have financially destroyed BLOUNT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, just as they did East Tennessee Medical Group, by drawing large salaries, bonuses, and fringe benefits. Look no further than the $240 million in operating losses in Blount Memorial Physician Group to see my point.
Chancellor Ripley has the judicial duty to save our hospital from those who failed in their bylaw’s stated mission: Stewardship. As an important community health resource, Blount Memorial Hospital must manage its resources with stewardship to assure its ongoing viability.
