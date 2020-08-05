Dear Editor:
Why the drama? For all those who are living in fear, masking up to the max, crawling to vote on your bloodied belly ("Reader says she'll crawl from deathbed to vote out Trump," Aug. 4, 6A), I got news for all of you Nancys out there: Avoid all that drama and just go to the Alcoa airport and get a one-way ticket to Venezuela. I hear the weather is good there this time of year, but the food is terrible, there is no electricity, and it went from a great country to a cesspool.
Look at every Democratic-run city: They are cesspools on fire. Look at where the police problem was that ignited this storm: a Democratic Minneapolis.
Logic tells me to pull the handle on voting day for freedom and for a land of laws to regain the peace from communists and thugs.
Melinda Semer
Yona Way
Loudon
