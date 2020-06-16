Dear Editor:
First, let me say this is truly a letter to the editor, not a spat with another reader. Come on you all, if you dispute another one's views, take it to Facebook, private messaging, some alternative other than publicly in our newspaper. There are other ways to get your name in print.
Now, I'm off-the-cuff responding to the front page of the Sunday paper, "Be the light" article showing all present closer than 6 feet and no one wearing a mask. I'm sorry but this just strikes a chord for you to highlight this. Granted, I'm a senior citizen, but the statistics show we are vulnerable at any age. Please don't highlight those who are not following CDC recommendations.
Linda A. Waterhouse
Periwinkle Lane
Maryville
