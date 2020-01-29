Dear Editor,
I am writing about the letter that appeared in the Jan. 22 edition of The Daily Times about the recent observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The letter-writer characterized Dr. Frances Henderson's speech as “a demagogic rant” and “a partisan diatribe.” As one who marched from the MLK Center to Clayton Center and attended the Monday afternoon program, I was shocked that Dr. Henderson's speech was described in this way by someone who wasn't even in the room.
To my white ears, Dr. Henderson sounded intelligent, thoughtful, and soft-spoken — without even a hint of rant and diatribe. What I heard was truth-telling. The experience of being black in American is very different from the experience of being white in America.
Dr. King was not assassinated because he made an eloquent speech about his dream of racial and economic justice. He was killed because the Civil Rights Movement challenged the status quo of white power, privilege and control in our society. Over 50 years later the status quo remains unchanged, which is perfectly acceptable to many white Americans.
Dr. Henderson did not challenge the audience to be enraged and take up arms against white power. She called us to be thoughtful and and honest in examining white privilege, learning about it without being defensive, and participating in community groups seeking to challenge systemic racism and economic injustice.
Ann Owens Brunger
Fox Hills Drive
Louisville, TN
