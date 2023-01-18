You recently published a letter from Mr. John Evans whose intent was to rebut a letter I had written regarding the CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital. Mr. Evans tells the readers in nearly every paragraph what he says are facts but relaxes that rule when he has an opinion that he wants the reader to believe.
In his opener, he stated that I had implied that Mayor Mitchel has the will of the people at his back regarding the mayor’s efforts to capture full control of the hospital. If he had put a period after saying that the mayor has the will of the people, he would have been absolutely correct. Instead he wants the reader to believe, as he does, that the mayor wants to capture full control of the hospital. I’ve seen no evidence of that and I would suggest if Mr. Evans has, that’s what he should publish.
Mr. Evans goes on to say, “The mayor’s election results do not translate in an indicator of support from Blount County citizens for his effort to capture the revenue stream from the hospital for county use.”
I contend that the election results need no translation. The votes were cast in favor of the mayor continuing in his office as the duly elected mayor of Blount County. In my mind there is no question but that, as the senior elected official in this county, it is not only the mayor’s job to provide oversight into the operations of Blount Memorial Hospital. It is his responsibility. As for what revenue stream Mr. Evans might be referring to, the only figures I have seen have been lost in the staggering debt amassed by the hospital.
