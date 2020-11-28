If Jeff Robbins wrote his Op-Ed in Nov. 25’s edition with a straight face, I would be amazed. Since Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden not to concede the election under any and all circumstances, you know that the Democrats were planning on doing the same thing that President Trump is at this moment.
There are too many questions about this election that need to be answered. It’s obvious that there is corruption going on in several of the states and those individuals who perpetrated these crimes should be found out and made to pay to the full extent of the law.
If these practices are not stopped now they will never be stopped. The Democratic Party will take over the government and our lives completely.
I do not want to be a socialist and I do not want to live in a socialist society if I can possibly avoid it. No, I’m not saying I’m going to move out of the United States because Biden won the election. I love this country too much to give up the fight for free and legal elections.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.