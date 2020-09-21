Dear Editor:
Let me add my name to the list of disappointed subscribers who miss the daily editorial page. I didn’t like the elimination of the Saturday edition of the paper but accepted it, knowing the financial problems all newspapers are facing. But eliminating more and more content, in my opinion, is not the way to keep subscribers.
Did anyone at The Daily Times consider how many readers will switch to Sunday-only editions of the paper, further affecting your bottom line? It seems to me that cutting content only cuts your own throat.
Russ Docteur
Morganton Boulevard
Greenback
